Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that for Nigeria to develop and have sizable improvement in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), people of good conscience and high integrity must be at the driver’s seat in all sectors of the economy.The governor spoke yesterday at the Lagos House in Ikeja, the state capital, when he hosted the national leadership of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (Nigeria).He said: “The economy of Lagos cannot be that productive to improve the GDP if there are no people with good conscience. This is what this fellowship stands for. It is not enough for you to have resources, it is not enough for you to have people who can improve productivity. But, again, there are people who have to be drivers to arrive at the GDP or the kind of nation we want.”The governor recalled that since he assumed office over three years ago, his administration made concerted efforts to ensure religious harmony and create greater enabling environment for businesses to thrive.He said it was gratifying that the state had experienced peaceful co-existence among various religious group.Ambode said: “One thing I can assure of is our continuous support. Like you must have noticed in the last three years, we have ensured that there is proper religious harmony in this state and there has never been any single incident of religious crisis.“Obviously, we recognise the fact that Lagos is a cosmopolitan state; but irrespective of that, we have allowed a whole lot of freedom of space because that is the thing that actually drives productivity.“All we do as a government is just to ensure that we create an enabling environment for people to practice religion without interference; at the same time, we create a greater enabling environment for them to do their businesses.“So, when we combine good businesses and good religious conscience, obviously the nation will grow and then the nation will develop.”The National President of the fellowship, Mr. Ifeanyi Odedo, said the team was at the Lagos House to officially inform the governor of its 87th national convention and explore partnership in key areas to grow the country’s GDP.These, he said include housing, agro-allied industry and information communication technology (ICT).He said: “We appreciate the kind of grace that God has bestowed upon you. In the past number of years that you have served this state as its executive governor, we have seen your doggedness, we have seen your passion, we have seen your integrity, we have seen the spirit of professionalism and excellence with people-oriented programmes that are very impactful.“Suffice it to say that you have left a great legacy in the sand of time. I want to put on record that what God has deposited in you with which you have served this state in the past three and a half years or thereabout will still find expression in no distant time.“All things work together for good, and because you are carrying the spirit of the Lord, the Lord is setting before you an open door and no man can shut it.”