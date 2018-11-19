Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria can only progress when all its citizens have a sense of security, unity and belonging.Speaking yesterday in Asaba at a meeting with the Executive members of the Delta state Traditional Council led by its chairman, Obi Efizomor II, Obi Of Owa, Chief Obasanjo said that “ I am an incurable optimist about this country, Nigeria is not a perfect country but it can be made to make progress, move at a pace that will be advantageous to all of us, no matter our tribe, position gender and race”.“We can have a country that is at peace with itself, where unity is enthroned, a country where every one will be their brothers’ keeper, where performance will be obvious in the governance and running of the affairs of our people, a country where everyone will have a sense of belonging”, he stated.Dr Obasanjo commended Governor Okowa for bringing peace, unity, development and cooperation among deltans, urging the traditional council to continue to be pillar of support to the governor in his developmental strides.He reminded them that they were bastion of peace, unity and development in their various domains and they should do their best for the unity and security of the state at all time.Earlier, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has welcomed Chief Obasanjo to the state to commission some landmark projects stressing that his presence and wealth of experience would encourage his administration to carry out more development for the people.Obi Efeizimor II, Obi Of Owa in his remarks has urged Chief Obasanjo to use his wealth of experience to fight injustice in the society stating that the country was at the verge of collapse and need men like him to intervene in its affairs.