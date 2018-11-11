Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday bemoaned the frustrations of Nigerians because of the state of affairs in the country, but said he still remained convinced that “God did not create Nigeria to be rudderless.” Obasanjo said God created Nigeria and endowed her to be one of the great nations of the world, declaring that it is not the fault of God that the country is unable to attain its potential despite the great endowments.The ex-president spoke at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolade Osinowo, led the candidates of the party in the state, including the governorship candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, the running mate, Mrs Bisi Okeowo-Bolade and Chief (Mrs) Titi Oseni-Gomez, for the 2019 general elections to him.He reckoned that God though usually uses human beings to advance his cause on earth, stressing, however, that what the pitiable state the country is in today is a result of the “conscious and unconscious choices of the people of Nigeria.” He noted that many are “hopelessly frustrated and disillusioned” in the country, but also counselled Nigerians not to despair much, expressing the hope that the “God of miracle” that had continued to love Nigeria, would bring succour to the land.He also admitted that Nigeria as a country has made many mistakes which could have plunged it to extinction, but said the country has continued to exist and remained as one because of the love and grace of God upon her.