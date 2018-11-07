 NHIS has been an abysmal failure – Usman Yusuf | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has said that corruption is fighting back just as he said that NHIS has been an abysmal failure.

Yusuf in this video done in 2017 lamented that if NHIS was a business they should have declared bankruptcy and that the NHIS out of all the 170 million Nigerians it should cover has covered only one per cent of Nigerians in 12 years.

He further said that we as Nigerians need to stop deceiving ourselves and that politicians should not see NHIS as an ATM.




