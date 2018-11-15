The Nigeria Football Federation has provided the real reason Chelsea forward, Victor Moses, retired from international football.Speaking through its second Vice Chairman, Shehu Dikko, the NFF said that the player told them he was retiring because of the coming of new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri.Moses announced his retirement from the National team on August 2018.Dikko said that the former Wigan star had end his international career because he wanted to focus solely on his club football as his place in the starting line-up was no longer guaranteed after Sarri replaced Antonio Conte.Dikko spoke with reporters ahead Super Eagles clash with South Africa, saying, ‘Victor Moses was very honest, he called everybody that he wanted to take this decision, that he had a new coach coming to his team, the tactics is being changed and he needed to sit up, focus and sustain his position in the first team.”We respected his decision, at least we didn’t hear it from the media like some players did.”He did it the proper way, discussed with his coach, the President, the team and some of us that he trusts, that this is what he wanted to do.”We gave him our own advice, at the end of the day we have to respect his decision.”He added, “They say as one door closes, another one opens. Probably if Victor Moses was still in the team, Samuel Kalu won’t have been given a chance.”If Victor Moses decides to come back tomorrow, at least we know we have a backup. Samuel Chukwueze also received an invitation and he’s just 19.”If Victor Moses was there, those young boys would not have gotten a chance, Chukwueze is in the first team of Villarreal.”He gave us two different options that we don’t have before, he’s not a conventional right winger, left footed from the right.”