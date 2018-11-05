



Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appealed to both the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to work together in order to avert the proposed workers’ strike in the interest of Nigeria.





Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, urged the two sides to demonstrate sensitivity and concern for the plight of ordinary Nigerians who are already battling with the current harsh economic conditions in the country.





He expressed appreciation for the patience displayed by the labour leaders as he noted that the issue of the new minimum wage could have been resolved long before now.





“My Appeal is for the two sides to immediately move fast, shift from their extreme positions and create a new middle ground in the negotiations for the new minimum wage. The shift in positions can be done even before the period of the commencement of the proposed strike action so that we do not further create tension within the economy.





“At this point, the interest of the people should be paramount in our minds. Any labour strike will cause inconvenience and discomfort to our people. While the government and labour are representing the interest of the people, it is important to also ensure we avoid any action that will not show sensitivity and sensibility to the plight of the people”, Saraki stated.