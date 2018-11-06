



The organized labour has directed Presidents and Secretaries of affiliate labour unions to mobilize members and be on a standby in case of any further directives on the implementations of the agreed new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.





The organized Labour said that there are still bridges to cross despite the success recorded in making the Federal Government to accept N30,000 as the agreed minimum wage.





This was made known in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson in Abuja, on Tuesday.





It also said that the report on the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee will be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4:15pm on Tuesday.





The statement reads, “Following the meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage; the signing of the final report recommending 30,000 Naira as the recommended new national Minimum Wage; and the readiness of Mr President to receive the report formally tomorrow (today) 6th November, 2018 at 4:15 pm; the strike called to commence tomorrow (today) has been suspended by the Leadership of Organised Labour.





“Comrades, please note that there are still several bridges to cross before the new Minimum Wage becomes law. It is our collective commitment and dedication that has made the progress so far possible.





“We all need to stand ready in a state of full mobilization in case future action becomes necessary to push for the timely enactment and implementation of the new minimum wage.”