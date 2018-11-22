The House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity has reached a decision on a new minimum wage bill.
The House said on Thursday that the National Assembly would give the bill accelerated hearing and passage.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the committee, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari had, on November 27, 2017, set up a 30-man National Minimum Wage Committee headed by former Head of Service of the Federation, Ms. Amal Pepple.
The committee had recommended a N30,000 minimum wage for workers but the governors, who argued that they were not carried along, insisted that it would be impossible for them to implement the sum without reducing their workforce.
Onyewuchi, who represents Owerri Municipal/North/West Federal Constituency of Imo State, has now assured that when the minimum wage amendment bill is sent to them by President Buhari, the National Assembly would do the needful.
”For us, we have to wait here until the president sends in the amendment bill, it will go through the rudiment of lawmaking; pass through the committees at various levels.
”We know how important it is; we know that the workers are desirous of a wage increase, especially the minimum wage, which for me as a committee chairman, I consider it important,” he said.
The lawmaker said although the bill would not evade the normal legislative scrutiny, he assured that it would be given an expeditious passage.
“And for me, we want a living wage, a wage the workers can live on.
“And essentially, I am in support of it because if you look at it on the last May Day, I was the person that moved the motion on the floor of the House on this same issue of wage increase and minimum wage adjustment.
“So, I think for me, there is need to take a second look at the minimum wage and when, it is sent to us, we will give it an expeditious passage,” he said.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+2348145236851