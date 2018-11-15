The National Examinations Council has said its November/December 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination would start on Monday, November 19.The acting Registrar, Mr Abubakar Gana, stated this in a statement in Abuja, noting that candidates should check their electronic mail addresses for the timetable.Gana said the examination was earlier scheduled to start on Thursday, November 15, but the council shifted the commencement date to Monday.The registrar said, “Candidates are hereby requested to download the new examination timetable on the NECO website and from the e-mail used for the registration. Please note that this information supersedes the earlier publication on the commencement date for the examination date.”