President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday lamented that the “tardiness in the passage of budgets by the National Assembly, sometimes lasting seven months,” was a hindrance to project execution by his administration.
Stressing that the delay was affecting completion of projects across the country, Buhari urged the Legislature to put in “more effort to speed up the process.”
He spoke while receiving a delegation of Eminent and Respected citizens of Niger State led by Lt. Gen. Garba Duba (Rtd) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina which was sent to DAILY POST.
Stating that his government’s achievements in ensuring better roads, rails, power and repositioning of the airports was in spite of the delays, Buhari urged the National Assembly to be more understanding and be committed to infrastructural development.
He said, “If the National Assembly takes seven months to pass a budget, then we should be commended for the much that we have achieved, and can still achieve.
“I personally feel very disappointed. I spoke with the leaders of the National Assembly on the issue that seven months is a long time to work on a budget.’’
The President said ongoing efforts to improve road, and rail networks across the country will be increased as infrastructural development remains paramount for improving the livelihood of Nigerians.
He told the delegation, which includes Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, military and traditional leaders, that his administration will pay more attention to the stretch of 2,150km federal roads in the state.
On security, he said, “We cannot manage our communities and societies without security. A lot of resources is being diverted to provide security instead of going into infrastructural development.’’
The President reassured the delegation that his administration will stay focused on securing lives and property, fighting corruption and stimulating the economy for more progress.
He also stated that the Minister of Agriculture and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria had been directed to increase monetary supports, through loans, to farmers in the next farming season, and ensure that farmers are not overwhelmed with the traditional demand for collaterals.
“Traditional institutions and families can serve as guarantors because we cannot continue with that colonial style of asking for collaterals that people don’t have,’’ he added.
The President commended the Chinese government for accepting to finance 85 per cent of Nigeria’s infrastructural development need.
“I thank you so much for coming. It is a good morale booster for me and the country that a State will bring a strong delegation to show appreciation for our efforts,’’ he said.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851