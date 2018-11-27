



The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has lamented the continued delay of President Muhamadu Buhari to implement the N30,000 minimum wage report.





Ayuba Wabba, the President of NLC warned that workers were running out of patience on the implementation of the new wage.





Wabba frowned at Buhari’s delay in transmitting an executive bill for the N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly.





Speaking on Monday at this year’s ‘Harmattan School of the Congress’ holding in Abuja, he said the continued delay by the President was stretching the workers’ patience to their limits.





The NLC boss also described as unfortunate the position of some governors who are opposed to the N30.000 new minimum wage, “but are spending billions of dollars in the name of security votes which they can’t account for.”





He said, “We don’t know why the president has not transmitted the executive bill, the report of the tripartite committee to the National Assembly for an enactment into law, because workers patience is running out.





“We have maintained that any governor that said he can’t pay the N30,000 should go to his state, gather workers and tell them they are spending billions of dollars in the name of security votes but once it comes to payment of N30,000 minimum wage, they are saying workers are just 20 percent.





“How can they say that because without workers which include health workers, police, army and others, most politicians can’t sleep.





“Minimum wage is not a favour but a right of a worker because the law states that after 30days, a labourer is worthy of his wage”.