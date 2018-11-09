



James Ibori, former governor of Delta State, has disclosed that his corruption trial has taught him incredible lessons that he could not have learnt in any institution of learning.





He said this in the October edition of EFCCAlert, a monthly newsletter of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





In 2012, Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom Southwark Crown Court to 13 years in prison after he was found guilty of counts of money laundering and related offences of fraud to the tune of £50 million.





“Owing to this, I have since lost faith in the British judicial system, having been through it and observed first-hand the politics, desperation and wicked machinations inherent in the process that rigged the trial against me and against all judicial wholesome processes, which differentiate the modern era from the dark ages.





“I will continue to protest the political nature of my predicament.





“In all of this, I will say that what I have been through since the persecution against me began has taught me incredible lessons; lessons I could not have learnt in any institution of higher learning,” he said.