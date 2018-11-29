Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said his life story as a motor park tout (agbero), taxi and truck driver should be a source of inspiration to all less-privileged and downtrodden persons across the world to aspire to greatness and became positive influence on their societies.Ortom, who spoke yesterday after being endorsed for a second term by members of Benue Tricyclists Association, BETA, in Makurdi, said all the less-privileged persons needed as foundation for greatness was education and moral uprightness.He said: “I am always very happy when people recall my life story; my days as a garage boy, agbero, and driver. It clearly shows that despite life challenges, you can work hard with the fear of God and aspire to be anything in life.“Don’t take to drunkenness and drug abuse and forget that you owe yourself and the society a responsibility. For those who have dropped out of school, pick up your life again like I did, go back to the conventional school or distant learning. You are potential leaders of this country.”Earlier, Chairman of BETA, Bernard Orban, said: “We are in Govern-ment House to endorse you for second term, because you are one of use.“People call us agbero and say we are useless people, but an agbero has become a governor and we must support him, because we know him as a good man who has defended our people from herdsmen attacks and killings.”