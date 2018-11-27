Kaduna State Governor , Nasir el - Rufai , on Monday said his re - election in the 2019 elections was almost a done deal.The governor noted that what was important to him was doing the right thing.El - Rufai said this at the 2018 National Council on Finance and Economic Development conference taking place in Kaduna.“Being re - elected is not important . What is important is doing the right thing and posterity will judge us , ” he said.The governor, however , added that from the look of things , his re - election bid was almost certain.El - Rufai said , “From all indications, from everything I have seen because we call regularly, we are very scientific, we don't guess in the dark.“In spite of all the risks we have taken and all the people we are supposed to have upset , the election holding on March 2 , 2019 , as far as Kaduna State is concerned is almost a done deal. ”Reeling out some of his achievements, el - Rufai noted that his administration in the past three and half years undertook far - reaching reforms in the education , economic and health sectors with outstanding results.According to him , his immediate priority is to put the state on the right track and sound footing, while his achievements and reforms in all sectors will naturally take care of his re - election to consolidate on the achieved successes.He said his administration had created several jobs for the unemployed youths and empowered women with soft loans with plans to do more.Apart from this , he said no fewer than 3000 health workers would be recruited to boost the health sector.El - Rufai said his administration ensured that the state remained a destination spot for ease of doing business .