ALL Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole said yesterday that recent attacks on his person were aimed at undermining his integrity.He said his integrity was a major challenge to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).Oshiomhole spoke while inaugurating six committee to work as National Peace and Reconciliation Committee to reconcile the party’s aggrieved members across the six geopolitical zones.The party’s national chairman said the only integrity the PDP were bringing on board was the integrity of sharing the nation’s resources.Three governors, who are having a running battle with Oshiomhole -Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) – are the only governors, who are not in any of the committees.The APC Chairman, who said he had been a victim of people’s anger as a result of the outcome of the party’s primaries, added that it was not surprising to see the number of aggrieved persons who felt that the outcome of the primaries should have favoured them.He said: “I have had my own fair share of people, who, out of anger, chose to target me as a person. Unfortunately, it coincide with what the opposition PDP have always wanted because bringing on board my past reputation is a challenge to the PDP that has no reputation. If they had any, it is a reputation of share the money and these are no longer in the realm of speculations because it has been subject of several litigations across the country.”Oshiomhole explained that the party has a responsibility to placate its members, who are aggrieved.He stressed that party had so much challenge as a result of the growing confidence of the Nigerian people in it.The APC Chairman said: “We want you to help us find in-house solution with a view to finding peace and ensuring internal unity and harmony within the APC family. We have gone through a very crucial stage in the processes leading to the next presidential election, National Assembly, governorship and state houses of assembly elections.“From my own records, of the 36 states and the FCT, I believe that we have done extremely well. It is almost impossible for even the most gifted child to score 100 per cent in every subject. The more questions you have to answer, the more the chances of missing some of them.“Four years ago, around this time, we were in opposition and therefore, the value of our ticket was certainly not near where they are today. More and more women and men of conviction now subscribes to contesting election on our platform.“The house (party) is bigger than it was four years ago because those who initially had reservations have since realised that the president meant business and the APC was delivering on the promises that we made.”On behalf of other members of the committee, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, who heads the Southwest committee, assured the party leadership that the committee would work hard to reconcile members and work as a united family to ensure victory for the party in the general election.Shettima said: “Contestation for power is not a tea party affair, it is common with human nature but the maturity with which these issues were handled depends on the quality of leadership in our system. We have to commend the leadership of the party.“We have governors in 23 states and like I said, contest is a normal phenomenon in human life. I want assure the leadership and members of the party that we shall try our best to see that we reconciled our aggrieved members.”