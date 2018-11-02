



President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration deserves to be lauded for its achievements given the time it took the national assembly to pass the 2018 budget.





Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari to have said this when he received a delegation of citizens of Niger state led by Abubakar Bello, the governor, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.





Buhari presented the budget to the national assembly in November 2017 but the it was not passed until June 2018.





The president blamed the delay in the completion of projects across the country on the deferral of the budget by the lawmakers.





“If the National Assembly takes seven months to pass a budget, then we should be commended for the much that we have achieved, and can still achieve,” Adesina quoted Buhari as saying.





“I personally feel very disappointed. I spoke with the leaders of the National Assembly on the issue that seven months is a long time to work on a budget.”





Buhari said ongoing efforts to improve road, and rail networks across the country will be increased as infrastructural development remains paramount for improving the livelihood of Nigerians.





He said his administration will pay more attention to the stretch of 2,150 km federal roads in the state.





Speaking on security, he said, “we cannot manage our communities and societies without security. A lot of resources is being diverted to provide security instead of going into infrastructural development.’’