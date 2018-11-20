Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has disclosed that the door is always open for Chelsea winger, Victor Moses for a return to Nigeria national team.The 26-year-old stated this ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly match with Uganda in Asaba.Recall that Moses quit international football few months ago, via his Instagram page.Musa wants Moses to reverse his decision ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.The former Leicester City star admitted that he still misses Moses in the Super Eagles’ squad.Speaking to reporters on Monday in Asaba, ahead of Nigeria’s friendly match with Uganda, Allnigeriasoccer quoted Musa as saying: ”If he (Moses) wants to come back, the door is always open for him. For me I miss him very well.”Musa added: ”The reality is that I know my country and I always have to give my best”.Moses won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa during his time with the Super Eagles.