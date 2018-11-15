 Mimiko has pulled out of presidential race — to contest senatorial election | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Mimiko has pulled out of presidential race — to contest senatorial election

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, has dumped his presidential ambition.

The two-term governor of Ondo had emerged presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

But a source revealed on Wednesday that Mimiko has pulled out of the presidential race and will now contest the Ondo central senatorial election under ZLP.

Gboye Adegbenro, a former commissioner in his administration, had clinched the senatorial ticket and was listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ZLP’s candidate in the election.


TheCable reports that a source in Mimiko’s camp said  that Adegbenro has agreed to cede the ticket to the former governor.

“Oga (Mimiko) is now the senatorial candidate of ZLP. He is not contesting for president again,” the source said.

“Adegbenro is his boy, he has already stepped down for him.”

The source added that ZLP has reached an agreement with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the presidential election.

“ZLP is having an agreement with PDP in the presidential election, so we are no more fielding any candidate,” the source said.

Eni Akinsola, spokesman to the former governor, could not be reached for comments as calls put to his line were not answered and the text message was also not replied.





