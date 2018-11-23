Mikel Obi’s partner and mother of his twin girls, Olga Diyanchenko has commended Nigerian women for their poise and charisma.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olga, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, recently met Mikel’s family and is taking time to explore the country.In a reflective post on her Instagram page @Olga_allegra, she described Nigerian women as full of grace, charisma and without a shred feeling of insecurity.She wrote, “Nigeria, what a surprise you’ve turned out [to] be. But, if I’m to say what impressed me most, it’s the women.“So much grace, charisma and not a shred of insecurity. Nigerian women walk swaying their beautiful hips with their backs impeccably straight, heads held high, knowing their worth.“Their attitude is strong, yet very sensual, regardless whether it’s a wealthy woman walking through a 5 star hotel or a young girl crossing the road at 7am rushing to work.“Although may I say, Nigerian women do not rush, nor do they fidget, they simply glide. The way Nigerian women preserve their culture and traditions is admirable.“They don’t chase international designers or dress according to Vogue, they wear beautiful traditional dresses, dance the traditional dances and do it all with pride!“I hope Ava and Mia will inherit the calmness, sense of pride, posture and self worth that I’ve witnessed Nigerian women posses with such ease. Nigerian women hat off to you! #Nigeria #Pride #Women.”NAN reports that Olga and Mikel have been in a relationship since 2013 and welcomed their twin girls in 2015.Following her post, Nigerian women responded to her post with gratitude for the positive remarks about them.The women noted that Olga’s remarks was a ray of light in the midst of negative stereotypes Nigerian women are most times cast in.@Nelochi said, “Sincere gratitude to you for this sincere analysis of the Nigerian woman. I pray your offsprings inherit and imbibe the positive attributes.”@Nwabify wrote, “Thanks for the accolades. Nigerian women do not fidget. In spite of all our pains, we are unshakeable.”@1st_blackchild said, “We are truly grateful for this post. At least we know not everyone is against us. We love you deeply.”