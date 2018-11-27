Super Eagles Captain and Nigeria International John Mikel Obi may not be playing football at the moment, but he has a packed schedule while on vacation in Nigeria.The China based midfielder has been in the country with his wife and twin daughters who are visiting for the first time since the end of the Chinese Super League.On Monday, the former Chelsea player visited the Bourdillon residence of the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu also a football enthusiast.The reason for the visit was not disclosed but it must have centered on football.Mikel was dressed in a white long sleeve shirt on black trousers and was accompanied on the visit by a friend.The Tianjin Teda of China ace has, made the headlines for not only bringing his family to Nigeria, but also for launching a football clinic in Lagos.On Sunday, Mikel launched the catch them young football foundation meant for discovering young talents in Africa in Lagos were he availed the medium to advise kids with talents and interest in the round leather game.”I decided to come up with this foundation to give back because I am a Nigeria, and I am a product of Pepsi Academy and I decided to give back to the society what I have gained from the society, “ Mikel said as he encouraged upcoming kids to give their best on education and football.