Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kalu Uche, has warned the federal government to intensify efforts in eradicating unemployment and poverty in the country.





The Prelate in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Communications, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, noted that an impending crisis will spring up soon if the government failed to arrest hunger and alarming unemployment rate in the nation.





He gave the warning on Tuesday at the consecration and Investiture of newly appointed archbishops and newly-elected Bishops and lay presidents for various archdioceses and dioceses of the church.





The Prelate said: “While it is true that policies such as the Social Investment Programme are geared towards alleviating poverty and creating jobs, more can and needs to be done urgently considering the depth of hunger that exists and the alarming rate of unemployment which needs a more deliberate and focused attention.

“The unemployment and underemployment gap is getting wider and all hands must be on deck to save the situation which, if not managed well, is spiralling into a crisis for the nation.





“This is a responsibility of the government at all levels and the private sector also needs to do more of the enabling environment is created by government.”