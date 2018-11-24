President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the killing of military personnel in Metele village of Borno by Boko Haram terrorists, saying his administration remains committed to the security of military personnel and other citizens.The president stated this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday.Buhari, who was reacting to the tragic incident, assured that immediate measures had been taken to ensure that “the loopholes which led to the fatalities were blocked, once and for all.’’He said: “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of military personnel and other citizens.“Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support, in terms of equipment and manpower, to succeed in ending the renewed threat.“In the coming days, I am engaging the military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”The President noted that fighting terrorism had taken a global dimension which necessitated international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.He, therefore, reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and of his efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.The president, however, advised Nigerians against making a political capital out of the national tragedy, stressing that “members of the armed forces are one family, commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.’’(NAN)