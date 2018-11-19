The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has criticised the awards usually given by media outlets to state governors in the country.Without being specific, Sani noted that events marking media honour being awarded to governors date back to 1999.He, however, added that recipients of such awards should not expect sympathy or solidarity from the same media outfits that recognised them with the awards if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrests them after leaving office.See the tweet:Since 1999,its in the habit of news media organizations to give awards to incumbent Governors for performance or whatever.The caveat is that the awarded Governor should not expect from the awardees any form of sympathy or solidarity when he is out of power & in the hands of EFCC.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 19, 2018