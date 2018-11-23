A seven story building under construction has collapsed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.The building which collapsed around 7 PM had several persons suspected to be workers trapped under the rubbles.The Rivers State Government who confirmed the story in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah said some persons have been rescued alive.“I can confirm that a multiple story building under construction at Woji Road, GRA Phase 2 (opposite De Planet Lounge), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has collapsed” he said.“Cause of collapse is still speculative, but Rivers State government has since activated all emergency services to rescue those trapped in the debris. As of now, about 11 persons have been rescued alive, while efforts are intensified to rescue the rest.”Confirming the incident, Rivers State Police command Spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said no dead body had been rescued from the collapsed building.He said, “It is true that a seven story building under construction collapsed at the GRA area of Port Harcourt. The police and other security agencies have taken over the place to forestall any breakdown of law at the area”.“It cannot be ascertained at this point if those still under the collapsed building are dead, but our men have taken over the place to ensure everyone trapped under the building were rescued alive.“Some have been rescued and efforts are still on to rescued others. Pay-loaders from the state government, Nigerian Stop oil company and that of SHELL have been deployed to the place to ensure those trapped in the building are successfully rescued as soon as possible.”“It is too early now to predict that or how many persons killed since the rescue operation is still going on, it is until the operation is over and the number of persons in the facility at the time of the collapse hasn’t been ascertained. Only when we know the number of persons at the site before we can begin to talk about the number of life lost in the incident.”However, details of the project, including the owner and what the structure was meant to serve is yet to be ascertained at press time.