A middle aged man, Abuchi Edekobi, reportedly lost his life on Saturday following a cult clash in Obosi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.The deceased, allegedly killed alongside his friend, Somto Egbe by a rival cult group, was said to be preparing for his wedding a week before he met his death.The duo, suspected to be members of Vikings fraternity, were allegedly attacked by a rival group suspected to be members of the Black Axe fraternity.A resident, who identified himself as Charles, said the attack by the rival group was a revenge mission over recent steady killings of their members in the area.He said, “Edekobi, popularly called Ija, had left Obosi for Ghana at the heat of the cult crisis where he spent about five years before his return.“He was preparing for his wedding scheduled to hold on the 29th of this month before he met his untimely death.“He was even in a burial party the same day he died and was sighted spraying money on a notable musician without knowing he was being trailed by those who later killed him.”Another resident, who did not want to be named, dismissed the report of cult activities in the area, saying the deceased was killed by his business associates.The officer in charge of the Special Anti- Cultism Squad, CSP Christopher Bassey, when contacted, said the force was on top of the situation, but declined further comment on the incident.