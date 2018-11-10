The aspiration of Senator Magnus Abe to become the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has been dashed.





This is after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, published the list of governorship candidates for the 2019 election in the state on Friday.





The aspirant produced by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi faction of party, Tonye Dele Cole was recognized as the party’s flagbearer by INEC, in the list pasted at its office in Port Harcourt.





A Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Victor Giadom was also published as Cole’s running mate.





Both Cole and Giadom are products of an indirect primary election.





Also shortlisted are Governor Nyesom Wike and Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry as governorship candidate and running mate for the PDP.





Other shortlisted governorship candidates from other political parties in the State are: Elem Chinweike for Hope Democratic Party, HDP, Joseph Princewill for MPN, Tamunopriala Jumbo for PDC, Ngoye Benebo for UPN, and Kukang Barine for APM.