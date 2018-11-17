 Live Commentary: South Africa 0-0 Nigeria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Live Commentary: South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Lets take a look at how the two teams line-up this afternoon starting with the hosts, South Africa.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS


Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Omeruo, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Collins, Ogu, Etebo, Iwobi, Kalu, Iheanacho, Musa.

South Africa XI: Khune, Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane, Serero, Mothiba, Tau.


























7' GOOD SAVE! The Super Eagles combine nicely on the edge of the Bafana box and Musa forces Khune into a good save with a low shot.

5' The Super Eagles midfield maestro Etebo's free-kick is cleared away by the Bafana defence

3' The visitors are dominating possession thus far as they look to penetrate the Bafana Bafana defence.

1' The match is underway.





