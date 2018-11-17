Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Lets take a look at how the two teams line-up this afternoon starting with the hosts, South Africa.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Omeruo, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Collins, Ogu, Etebo, Iwobi, Kalu, Iheanacho, Musa.
South Africa XI: Khune, Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane, Serero, Mothiba, Tau.
7' GOOD SAVE! The Super Eagles combine nicely on the edge of the Bafana box and Musa forces Khune into a good save with a low shot.
5' The Super Eagles midfield maestro Etebo's free-kick is cleared away by the Bafana defence
3' The visitors are dominating possession thus far as they look to penetrate the Bafana Bafana defence.
1' The match is underway.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.