Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.Lets take a look at how the two teams line-up this afternoon starting with the hosts, South Africa.Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Omeruo, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Collins, Ogu, Etebo, Iwobi, Kalu, Iheanacho, Musa.South Africa XI: Khune, Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane, Serero, Mothiba, Tau.7' GOOD SAVE! The Super Eagles combine nicely on the edge of the Bafana box and Musa forces Khune into a good save with a low shot.5' The Super Eagles midfield maestro Etebo's free-kick is cleared away by the Bafana defence3' The visitors are dominating possession thus far as they look to penetrate the Bafana Bafana defence.1' The match is underway.