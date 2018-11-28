







13 min PSG 1-0 LIVERPOOL (JUAN BERNAT)

Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League Group C clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.Just two points separate the four teams in the group heading into the penultimate matchday, but PSG could see their hopes of reaching the last 16 ended if they lose this match and Napoli win at home to Red Star Belgrade.The same scenario would also see Liverpool through to the knockout stages with a game to spare, but defeat for the Reds today would likely leave them needing to beat Napoli by more than one goal at Anfield next month.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Buffon; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos; Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria; CavaniAreole, Alves, Choupo-Moting, Draxler, Rabiot, Diaby, NsokiAlisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, ManeMignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-ArnoldThis is a huge test for Liverpool now. They are yet to test the keeper or really pose much of an attacking threat, with PSG in control of this one at the moment.PSG make the breakthrough after just 13 minutes as Liverpool fall asleep at the back!There is too much space for the hosts to drive forward as Verratti slides a pass in for Mbappe, whose subsequent low ball into the box was only half-cleared by Van Dijk. Bernat was the quickest to react, cutting inside before dragging his finish past Alisson.PSG move up the gears as Mbappe flicks the ball in to Neymar, who is taken down by Milner. The ball breaks kindly for Mbappe, though, and the winger fires his effort into the arms of Alisson.There has been a goal in the group's other game, where Napoli have taken the lead against Red Star through Marek Hamsik.There have just been a few warning signs for Liverpool already tonight, with PSG looking sharp on the ball and asking some questions of the Liverpool defence early on. It has been played at a really good tempo so far.The resulting corner is played short and Neymar clips a cross into the box for a completely unmarked Silva, who sees his header really well saved by Alisson. The offside flag is raised - wrongly, as it turns out - but Alisson didn't know that.A good spell of possession from PSG eventually sets up a volleyed chance for Di Maria, whose dipping volley is heading for the corner until Alisson parries it away.Liverpool respond with their first break as Firmino tries to back-heel the ball to Salah inside the box, but it is hooked behind for a corner.PSG are not hanging about here. They have almost got in behind on a couple of occasions and Mbappe has a shooting chance here, but he drags his effort wide of the target via a slight deflection.Here we go, then! PSG get us underway at the Parc des Princes!