







Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.The hosts come into this derby sitting nine points clear of their local rivals in the Premier League table, having dropped just four points from their opening 11 games.However, United recorded a famous 2-1 victory over Juventus in midweek and have now won their last three matches across all competitions.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, AgueroMuric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, FodenDe Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Rashford, MartialRomero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, LukakuCity's ominous start bears fruit as David Silva breaks the deadlock in the 12th minute!Sterling whips a vicious ball into the box which Bernardo does well to keep alive at the back post, knocking it back into the middle. Aguero is perhaps fouled, but it does not matter as Silva collects the ball and keeps his composure to fire a deflected effort past De Gea.City have had a whopping 87% possession in the opening 10 minutes, which tells you all you need to know about how this game has gone so far. One-way traffic at the moment.Aguero gets his head to the resulting delivery, but the whistle has already gone for a nudge on Herrera before the ball arrived.It is relentless pressure from the home side in the opening exchanges, with United struggling to get out at the moment. City earn another corner as Shaw blocks Mahrez's cross.City are cutting through United far too easily at the moment. Silva now releases Sterling down the left channel, but the defence scrambles and gets away with only conceding a corner.Another big chance for City to break the deadlock early as Silva sneaks in behind the defence and is found by an incisive through-ball. He cuts the ball back towards Aguero, but the prolific striker completely misses his shot! The danger is not over yet, but De Gea is able to watch Fernandinho's effort trickle wide.Quick start from City as Bernardo collects a pass from Fernandinho before cutting inside and rifling an effort past the post.Here we go, then! City get us underway at the Etihad Stadium!