65 min JUVENTUS 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (CRISTIANO RONALDO)





Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League Group H clash between Juventus and Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.The hosts only need a point tonight to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition with two games to spare, while victory would wrap up top spot in the group.United, meanwhile, begin the day second in the group but are five points adrift of their opponents after being outclassed by them at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Dybala, Cuadrado, RonaldoDe Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, MartialBig chance for Juve to add a quickfire second as Ronaldo lays the ball into the path of Pjanic, whose first-time curling effort is parried away by De Gea before being hacked clear by Herrera.Oh my word! What a way to end your Champions League drought!Ronaldo has just scored an absolute beauty to break the deadlock against his former club, lashing a stunning first-time volley past a helpless De Gea. Bonucci picked him out with a pass over the top, and Ronaldo watched it all the way over his shoulder before producing an unstoppable strike.Sensational finish.Ajax have levelled things up away to Benfica, but it is a long way back for Hoffenheim, who are now down to 10 men in addition to being two goals behind.Really good defending from Luke Shaw as he bravely gets a head to Ronaldo's dangerous cross from the left. Cuadrado was attacking it and Shaw got clattered for his troubles, but it was a vital piece of defending from the full-back.Juve make their first change of the night as Blaise Matuidi replaces Khedira.United have battled very well in this game, but one player who is struggling to make an impact is Pogba. The game is passing the former Juve midfielder by tonight.De Sciglio goes bursting down the right flank, cruising past Pogba like he isn't there. However, the full-back's low cross is easily cut out.Sandro has picked up a yellow card for that challenge on Young, who is only now back to his feet.That is twice United have had to rely on the woodwork now - could it be their night? They still need to improve their attacking threat, although Martial's chance early in this second half was a positive start.Juventus are denied by the woodwork again! This time it is a brilliant effort from Dybala, who gets a potent mix of power, curl and dip on his effort from the edge of the box. De Gea doesn't even move before it flashes past him, but he turns around to see it crash off the crossbar!United create their best chance of the match so far as Martial dribbles inside before trying to curl an effort into the far corner which goes a couple of yards wide.48 min UPDATE: Man City haven't taken long to get going in the second half - Raheem Sterling has made it 3-0 against Shakhtar.Juventus get us back underway for the second half at the Allianz Stadium!We're still goalless at half time in Turin, then, and Manchester United will be pretty happy with how they have played in this match so far.The possession and chances have fallen the way of Juventus, but United have by no means been overrun and are much more competitive in this game than they were at Old Trafford last month.Ronaldo tries his luck late in the half from range and wins a corner out of it, with his strike taking a def lection and going a few yards wide.There will be a minimum of one minute added time at the end of this first half as Pogba curls a long-range effort towards goal which is gathered by Szczesny.Real Madrid are well and truly back to form now - they are four goals up before half time away to Plzen, with Bale joining the party.Dybala swings a free kick into a very dangerous area inside the box and it almost falls to Chiellini, but Herrera gets a crucial toe to it first.Better from United, but they are lacking a cutting edge in the final third at the moment. They have played with a lot more intensity tonight, but have not tested Szczesny in the Juve goal so far.United are hanging on a little bit towards the end of this first half. Juve are piling the pressure on right now and the visitors will just want to get to the interval without suffering any damage now.Real Madrid are now three goals to the good against Plzen through Benzema's second, while elsewhere Benfica and Bayern both lead against Lyon are two up against Hoffenheim.Juventus are inches away from taking the lead, but they really should be ahead! De Sciglio plays the ball down the right channel for Ronaldo, who in turn puts a low cross into the box. Khedira is unmarked, but he drags his effort against the foot of the post with De Gea beaten.Really smart stop from De Gea! Cuadrado drilled a low cross into the box from the right flank and it took a deflection off Matic on the way through, forcing De Gea to react quickly in order to keep it out.United fans may not be happy with the fact that Man City are already two goals to the good, and this is not likely to cheer them up. For the rest of us, though, it is laughable. This is how City were awarded the penalty which led to their second goal!United win a free kick in a really good position which Sanchez lines up, but his effort goes straight into the wall. Juve immediately break down the other end and Khedira powers a shot towards goal which De Gea needs to save.United have their brightest attacking moment of the match so far as Matic clips a pass over the defence towards Sanchez, who has timed his run into the box well but just cannot get on the end of the pass.United are proving a tough nut to crack tonight. Juventus are yet to fashion a really good chance and things are not proving as straightforward as many might have expected on the basis of the reverse fixture.Ominous signs for United ahead of the derby on Sunday as Man City are already 2-0 up against Shakhtar, with Gabriel Jesus doubling their lead from the spot. Madrid are also 2-0 up against Plzen now as Casemiro makes it a quickfire double for the defending champions.We're midway through the first half now and, while Juventus are on top right now, Mourinho will be much happier now than he was at the same stage of the reverse fixture. United are putting pressure on the ball and not letting Juventus have things all their own way, which simply wasn't the case at Old Trafford.A couple of other goals to update you on from elsewhere - Real Madrid lead against Plzen through Karim Benzema, while Nabil Fekir has broken the deadlock for Lyon against Hoffenheim.but Pjanic's delivery is uncharacteristically poor and cleared by the first man.Juventus are slowly gaining a bigger element of control over this game, and they now have a free kick in a good crossing position...Ronaldo has his first shot of the night as he picks the ball up in space around 30 yards from goal and only ever has one thought in his mind. His shot is dipping, but flies wide with De Gea watching it all the way.The first goal of the 8pm kickoffs has gone to a Manchester team, but it is City who have taken the lead against Shakhtar through David Silva.United have started a lot better tonight than they did at Old Trafford, when they gave Juventus far too much room on the ball. However, Juve do look dangerous when they come forward and United will know that they cannot switch off for a second tonight.Matic picks up an early yellow card for a lunging scissor challenge on Dybala. No complaints there.Sandro drops the ball back to Bentancur on the edge of the area and the midfielder immediately looks to get a shot away, but his effort is deflected wide of the target.Pjanic clips a ball forward for Ronaldo, who kills it instantly inside the box but then cannot squeeze his shot past the defender.Dybala almost needed treatment before this game even began after Szczesny pelted a ball straight at his head!United have the chance to break after a poor Juventus corner, with Sanchez and Lingard leading the charge. The latter misplaces a simple pass, though, and a really good attacking platform goes begging.United have started this match brightly, looking to get on the front foot early on, but Juve have just had their first dangerous spell of possession and it took an important block from Lindelof to stop Ronaldo's volley from Dybala's effort.Poor from Szczesny as he boots the ball straight out of play with the first chance to have the ball at his feet. However, United waste the attacking platform with a foul throw.Here we go! Manchester United get us underway in Turin!