Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.The hosts come into this contest on a 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, including 12 wins since beginning the campaign with back-to-back defeats.Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season and would move top of the table if they continue that run this afternoon.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; LacazetteAlisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, ManeThis time it is Liverpool who give the ball away and Arsenal pounce on it, with Torreira winning the ball. Bellerin slides a lovely pass through which Ozil leaves for Aubameyang, Gomez gets across to deflect the shot wide.Mustafi is limping here, which is exactly what Arsenal don't need given their long list of defensive problems already. It looks as though he will be fine to continue, though.Arsenal made a good, bright start to this match going forward, but Liverpool have started growing into it now and are enjoying plenty of the ball at the moment.Almost a chance for Liverpool as Torreira gives the ball away and the visitors immediately pounce. It is worked out to Salah, who plays it back inside for Wijnaldum, but Kolasinac does enough to get back and get a crucial touch on the ball as Wijnaldum is letting fly.Arsenal are definitely targeting that left channel, where Aubameyang is up against Alexander-Arnold. It could be a tough test for the Liverpool youngster today!Liverpool make their first foray forward as Robertson swings a cross into the box, but Holding has followed Firmino all the way and nods it behind for a corner.This has been a really good start from Arsenal, who get forward down the left again here. Kolasinac bursts forward and plays a low ball into the box which Lacazette flicks towards goal, but Alisson makes a really good stop.Arsenal make a threatening early break down the left flank as Aubameyang latches on to an Ozil through-ball, but the offside flag is raised.Here we go, then! Liverpool get us underway at the Emirates!