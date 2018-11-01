Over 500 Christian and Muslim clerics gathered yesterday at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to pray for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari next year.Speaking on the theme of the session, ‘Buhari must remain beyond 2019’, the convener of the Christian session, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said that with prayers, Buhari would emerge victorious in the election.While appreciating the faithful that had been gathering to pray in the last 20 days, Garuba said that he was full of gratitude to the Muslim faithful that were always present at the session to pray for the country.Leader of the Muslim session, Imam Kamarudeen Salawu, stressed the need for vigilance by adherents of all faiths to shun evil men that come with money to buy their conscience or seek prayers.