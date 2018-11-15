



Laolu Akande, media aide to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, says his principal is a “well-known” stickler for the rule of law.





Akande said this in reaction to the indictment by the house of representatives committee on emergency and disaster preparedness.





The committee had accused Osinbajo of illegally approving N5.8 billion for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).





Osinbajo gave the approval when he was the acting president in June 2017. The money was meant for the north-east intervention fund.





The panel said the release of the fund contravened section 80(4) of the constitution





But in a series of tweets, Akande said as acting president, Osinbajo had the power to approve the funds.





“Ignore the distractions being generated by misleading reports and false stories, this Vice-President is a well known stickler for the rule of law and he is a diligent advocate of constitutional order and good governance. Just watch him closely, the facts are easy to adjudge,” he tweeted.





“Regarding some media reports claiming VP has questions to answer on the Emergency Food Intervention Fund for the Northeast, the main question is: did he as Acting President have powers to approve the Emergency fund? Answer is Yes.”