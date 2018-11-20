Information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has paid condolence visit to the families of the Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) members who died in a road crash between Omu-Aran and Oro on Sunday.According to Mr. Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the minister, Mohammed was accompanied by Kwara APC Chairman Bashir Bolarinwa, House of Representatives Member-elect Tunji Olawuyi, Kwara South Senatorial candidate Lola Ashiru and other state party Officials.They visited the families of the five deceased members in Arandun, Agbonda, Omu-Aran, Oko and Odo Owa, all in the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, where the APC won a landmark victory at the polls on Saturday.The minister and his entourage also visited two others who are in hospitals in Omu-Aran to wish them speedy recovery.At Agbonda, the Minister and his entourage attended the funeral service for one of the five deceased, Chief Ayobami Adekeye, an official of the party in Ajase Ward 2.While visiting the homes of the deceased, the Minister commiserated with their families, hailed the members for their supreme sacrifice for the emancipation of the people of Kwara.He promised that the party would not abandon their dependents.