As Lagosians prepare to elect the next governor who would govern the state for the next four years, some residents have tabled what they expect to be included in the policy and programmes of whoever eventually emerges as the governor of the state in 2019.





Among items that topped the agenda set by the citizens for the incoming governor are: infrastructure, inclusive governance, security and others.





According to the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, no less than 41 aspirants are jostling for the Governor’s seat of Lagos state in 2019.





In interactions with residents at various locations across the state, It was gathered that the residents want improvement in some aspects of governance.





At the Mainland, some of the citizens, who spoke to our correspondent, said they want the incoming governor to prioritize infrastructural development especially road network.





They listed some of the areas that need urgent attention in terms of road to include: Ikorodu road, Badagry expressway, Sango-Oshodi expressway and others.





“Ikorodu should get another exit road. Every area in Lagos has alternate routes except Ikorodu. Once Mile 12 is blocked Ikorodu residents can’t go out. This has to be stopped. Ishawo to Berger should be completed as soon as possible, the suffering is too much,” they lamented.





Meanwhile, some respondents believe that there should be no more new roads until the existing roads are properly rehabilitated.





They also requested for pedestrian bridges across the state while the residents of Mile 2-Apapa-Okoko said they need monorail project.





Other requests by the Lagosians include: reduction of land use charge; security of lives and properties; equal representation and recognition of every part of Lagos; adoption of regular vehicular audits to create jobs and increase revenue drive as well as state-of-the-art health facilities.





“We would like if LASEPA works better in Lagos to reduce noise pollution especially from worship centers and gatherings, also enforce restrictions of bikes on highways. Increase the capacity of the health centers since they cater for more residents.





“Anybody who becomes the governor should endeavour to take touts off our bus stops and motor parks, reduce the number of bikers per LGA, install street lights in our streets for effective security.





“We want an open Lagos. Lagos Account must be open! Lagosians must have a say in governance. We are tired of policies been pushed on us without due consultations.”





However, a concerned resident, who identified himself as Johnson Ololade, said, “What will be their approach to urgently clear the mess created by Akinwunmi Ambode on our roads? Majority of the roads on the mainland are death trap, an example is Oshodi/Cement/Iyana Ipaja road what a senseless road project!”