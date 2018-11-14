In a bid to solve the challenges of gridlock and hazards involved in travelling by road from Lagos to the Federal Capital territory , Abuja, work is in the pipeline for a hi - tech transportation system for the route.The fast cable light rail project will cover the distance of Lagos and Abuja in 45 minutes at an average speed of 150 km per hour but has capacity for 500 km per hour.At a gathering in Lagos to sensitive members of the public to the project , the Regional Head, Skyway String Transport Technology , Mr Arogundade Samson , said the fast transport system had been carefully designed to assist the government in alleviating the sufferings of the people in moving from one point to another.According to him , the company is fully committed ; possess the technical knowhow and financial capability to deliver the project in good time , as long as it enjoys support and cooperation of the Lagos and Federal Government.Samson noted that since Nigeria had the same challenge with India in terms of population and lack of social infrastructure, the implementation of similar project there had greatly changed their story.A member of the company ’ s board, Vladimir Maslov , said the company was ready to sign an agreement with the Federal Government and Lagos State to signal the beginning of the fast track transportation project.On some of the benefits inherent in the project , Maslov said it would reduce the rate at which commuters were exposed to accidents on the road , and encourage zero tolerance for pollution as well as improved security of lives and property of passengers.The Nigerian partner for the project , Ayodele Adewale , said it would largely assist the government’ s drive in boosting infrastructures in the country.He stated that the government needed to provide incentives for the company to move in their equipment as the project , after its implementation would be a win - win situation for both parties.He , however , added that the company was not aversed to financial support from the government despite having all it would take to actualise the project.He explained that since the project would generate its own power, this would provide illumination along its corridor in communities around its routes.Adewale also stated that the project would boost tourism as it would allow Nigerians to have views of beautiful landscape within the country.