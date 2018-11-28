Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has named Paris Saint-Germain as the favourite club that can win the Champions League this season.According to Klopp, the French Ligue 1 champions have more chances of winning the Europe topflight league trophy this campaign because they feel no pressure.“I think they [PSG] are favourite for the tournament; in general they are with the quality they have,” Metro UK quoted Klopp as saying ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday night.“I don’t think Paris feel the pressure. I know Thomas Tuchel quite well, and I’m sure he will ensure their boys ignore what the world outside thinks.“They want to go through the group and that will be enough motivation for them.”Klopp added: “They have a really good team who have made an impressive start in the league and they have the chance to go through in the Champions League.“A lot of teams struggled in moments this season. Look to Spain and what the big ones there are doing.”