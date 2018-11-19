



Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun east, is the new gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state.





Adeleke Shittu, who was initially named the governorship candidate, is said to have withdrawn for the senator.





Austin Oniyokor, media aide to Kashamu, said Shittu notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his withdrawal on Friday.





Oniyokor said party stakeholders agreed that it would be better for the senator to contest the governorship election so as to boost the party’s chances of winning.





“The party’s stakeholders, leaders and elders met and decided that it would be better for Senator Buruji Kashamu to run if the PDP wants to win,” PUNCH quoted Kashamu’s media as saying.





“Mr Adeleke Shittu, who was at the meeting also saw reason with them. I can confirm to you that Mr Shittu last week Friday signed the withdrawal letter and at the senate he has informed INEC of his withdrawal from the race.”





According to the report, Reuben Abati, former spokesman of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, will remain as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.





Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman of INEC, is yet to confirm the development as he could not be reached for comment.





In 2017, a US court ruled that Kashamu must face trial for alleged drug trafficking.





The senator later obtained an order from the federal high court, Abuja, restraining the federal government from extraditing him to the US.