



Some members of the national assembly from Kano state have defended Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, over the bribery allegations against him.





The federal lawmakers also endorsed the governor for a second term, saying he has “done creditable well”.





Ganduje has been in the limelight after Daily Nigerian published videos of him allegedly collecting bribe from contractors.





The governor denied any wrongdoing, insisting the videos were doctored.

An attempt by the state house of assembly to probe him hit the brick wall after a court granted his plea, asking the assembly to put the investigation on hold.





In a statement signed by Kabiru Gaya, a senator, and 13 other lawmakers, including members of the house of representatives, the Kano caucus in the national assembly blamed the opposition for the “smear campaign” against the governor.





“We, members of the National Assembly from Kano State have viewed with satisfaction the exemplary performance of His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in office since he assumed the mantle of leadership almost four years ago,” the statement read.





“Dr. Ganduje who came into office when a lot of factors seemed terribly against the tide of permeance for any State Chief Executive, especially the factor of economic downturn typified by the huge slide in the size of Federal Allocations accruable to the states, shocked many with his outstanding achievements in the various sectors ranging from infrastructural development to human capital development among others.





“We therefore make bold to say that the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje has brought unprecedented socio-economic development to Kano State such as never experienced.”





The lawmakers described the bribery allegations as a “devilish scheme not only to undermine His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje but also to throw spanners into the electoral fortunes of Mr. President as far as Kano State politics is concerned.”





“These moles must desist from their treacherous actions forthwith. They should be wise to understand that any evil scheme designed by the opposition and supported by them if allowed to foster will not only affect His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje but Mr. President in the forthcoming elections,” they added.





“No amount of blackmail and subterfuge can obliterate the excellent work that his Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done and is still doing in Kano State. All hands must therefore be on deck to support Governor Ganduje to win his re-election in 2019 in order to continue his good works in the state.”



