



A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has told Nigerians to judge those justling to rule Nigerian in 2019 based on their antecedents.





In an interview with Dailypost, Mohammed said Nigerians should vote a presidential candidate who is upright in character and is dedicated.





The medical doctor turned politician, however, warned Nigerians against voting for a candidate who had compromised himself in the past.





According to Mohammad, “This is left for Nigerians to decide who they want judging from the character, dedication, history and if he has done enough.





“But like the saying goes, once beaten twice shy, if a leader is found to have compromised himself, then he should not be given the honour of leading the country.





“Like the former President of the United States, US, Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Once a leader has lost the confidence of the people, he can never regain it, you can deceive some of the people some of the time, but you can’t deceive all of the people, all the time.”