The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a pillar of contemporary Nigeria democracy.The party, in tributes to the ex-President on the occasion of his 61st birthday, said his patriotism and personal sacrifices ensured the unity, stability and corporate existence of the nation, particularly given the circumstances of the 2015 general elections.Jonathan and his PDP had lost to President Muhammadu Buhari who contested under on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections.A statement Tuesday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Dr. Jonathan remained a true Nigerian leader, whose administration was known, not only for good governance and landmark development projects across the nation, but also for the entrenchment of democratic values, rule of law, equity and justice, respect for separation of powers and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens as well as engendering harmonious coexistence of all interests in the country.“In all, President Jonathan amply demonstrated that the true essence of leadership and statesmanship is the application of the virtues, opportunities and authority therein for the good of others rather than self, and for that our party and indeed Nigerians celebrate him.“The PDP therefore joins family members, associates and well-wishers at large in celebrating Dr. Jonathan as he attains this milestone and prays that God will continue to keep him in good health and sound mind as he gives himself to the service of our dear fatherland,” the statement added.