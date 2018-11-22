



Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the portable document format (PDF) of his recently launched book, ‘My Transition Hours’, is fake.





Jonathan celebrated his 61st birthday on Tuesday with the launch of his book.





The former president raised an alarm on Thursday, saying a fake copy is circulating online.





Jonathan said there is no provision for marketing a soft copy of the book.





He explained that while the original book has 194 pages, the e-version has 100 more pages.





The former president said the contents of the book he launched also differ from the counterfeit in circulation.





A statement released by Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, read: “We have just been informed that a fake document contrived by mischief makers is being passed on as the e-version and hard copy of the just launched ‘#MyTransitionHours’.





“We advise the general public to ignore such publication as the chapters and contents are not the same as the book publicly presented two days ago in Abuja. #MyTransitionHours.





“Also, note that the e-copy of #MyTransitionHours ’is not being marketed, as such, the fake online version could only have been created by those out to deceive the unsuspecting public.”





Meanwhile, Jonathan has tweeted that the e-copy of his book is the “work of mischievous persons”.





He wrote: “The alleged copy of my book, My Transition Hours, now circulating online is fake. It is the work of mischievous persons who have a wicked agenda. If you buy a copy of my book, you will note that it has only 194 pages, whereas this strange book has 254 pages. I am shocked at the extent people go to cause calumny.”



