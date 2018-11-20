 Jonathan, Patience arrive venue of book launch amid ovation | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Jonathan, Patience arrive venue of book launch amid ovation

1:08 PM 0
A+ A-

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the venue of his book presentation.
He arrived at exactly 11 . 45 am in company with his wife , Patience.

His arrival was greeted with a loud ovation from those gathered at the entrance of the venue.

Security operatives had a hectic time keeping the crowd away from him . Inside the hall , Jonathan went round to greet his guests.

President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the book presentation of his predecessor , Goodluck Jonathan.


He is scheduled to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event that is being attended by many dignitaries . Buhari is, however , being represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha who is seated beside Jonathan has been busy exchanging pleasantries with other guests.




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top