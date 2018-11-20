Former President Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the venue of his book presentation.He arrived at exactly 11 . 45 am in company with his wife , Patience.His arrival was greeted with a loud ovation from those gathered at the entrance of the venue.Security operatives had a hectic time keeping the crowd away from him . Inside the hall , Jonathan went round to greet his guests.President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the book presentation of his predecessor , Goodluck Jonathan.He is scheduled to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event that is being attended by many dignitaries . Buhari is, however , being represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.Mustapha who is seated beside Jonathan has been busy exchanging pleasantries with other guests.