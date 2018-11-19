President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as an inspiration to every young Nigerian.The President has also felicitated with the former President as he clocks 61 years.In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Buhari said he joined Nigerians in sending warm greetings to former President Jonathan as he turns 61 on November 20, 2018.President Buhari in the statement said he “believes the life journey of the former President remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.”The President congratulated Dr. Jonathan on the publishing of his memoir, My Transition Hours, which will be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday, encouraging Nigerians to follow same example of sharing their experiences in writing.President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will strengthen Dr. Jonathan, grant him longer life and bless his family.