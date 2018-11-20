



Abdulsalami Abubakar, ex-head of state, says ex-president Goodluck Jonathan showed that he loves Nigeria more than power when he conceded defeat in 2015.





Abubakar said this on Tuesday at the launch of ‘My Transition Hours’, a book written by Jonathan.





At the last general election, Jonathan called President Muhammadu Buhari, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to concede before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final tally.





Jonathan has earned praised from many people over the gesture.





In the same vein, the ex-head of state said the former president has become an example not just in Nigeria alone, but also in Africa.





“We congratulate you for putting pen to paper to document your transition. We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – through the peaceful transition when you honourably conceded in 2015,” Abubakar said.





“By your action, your excellency, your brought peace to this country and you became an example not to Nigeria but Africa. You have shown that you have shown that you love your country more than you love power congratulations.





“I wish you well and many happy returns.”





On his part, John Mahama, former president of Ghana, said he was not surprised when Jonathan conceded defeat.





“(To him it was) not a life and death situation. It was not surprising to me at all, I took a lot of advice from him,” Mahama said.





Also speaking, Bashir Yuguda, a former minister of state for finance, said Jonathan chose a path of honour.





“We are here to celebrate a man of peace, a true Nigerian and a democrat par excellence. I have to say a kind word that is deserving of this great man. President chose a path of honour and resigned, that is why we are here today,” he said.





“You said ‘your ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigeria’. Mr President, you have kept your word.”