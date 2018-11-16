



Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he had ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to ensure that monies recovered from looters do not find their way back to the looters.





He also said fighting corruption took longer time, especially with the need to adhere to the rule of law.





Buhari spoke when he received members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, at the State House in Abuja.





The President disclosed what he told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to do with monies recovered from alleged looters in the country.





“It is on record that some cases initiated by the anti-graft bodies since 2003 are yet to be concluded,” he said, adding, “We will, however, not be discouraged.”





“Where monies have been recovered, such monies will not find their way back to the looters as I have directed EFCC to account for every money it has recovered and put them in a dedicated account.”





President Buhari said his vision and objectives for Nigeria were very clear and that he was already on course to achieve them.





He also stressed that he was doing his best to fulfil his electoral promises of securing the country, fighting corruption and resuscitating the economy.





Responding to the request of CAN for an overhaul of the intelligence gathering system, the President said the burden of intelligence gathering involves everyone.





According to him, those directly involved include district heads, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and religious leaders who are very close to the grassroots.





President Buhari, who decried that the bandits operating in various communities live among the people, urged the leaders of thought in various communities to avail security agencies with information about the criminals.





On the general elections in 2019, he told the Christian leaders that he had assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the polls would be free and fair, noting that he has been a victim of ‘fraudulent elections’ and beneficiary of a free and fair election in the past.





“When I decided to put on this Agbada to see what the people are seeing in it, I tried three times, 2003, 2007 and 2011, but the fourth time, in 2015, I succeeded,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.





“We thank God and technology in the form of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and card reader because what they used to do was to look at constituencies, award the votes and then they will say whoever didn’t agree should go to court.





“When people are looking for what to eat, where do they have the money to go to court to pay the SANs?” President Buhari wondered.





According to Channels Tv, Buhari informed the CAN delegation that the Federal Government was working towards finding a lasting solution to the clashes between farmers and herders in the country.