The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says his success in life is a result of persistence.According to him, he has always returned to his mission till he achieves it.“You may miss your target at times, it happened to me again and again but I held to my ambition until I realized it,” Atiku said Saturday evening while addressing students of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, an institution he founded 14 years ago.Atiku who spoke as founder of the institution on the occasion of the 13th Annual Founder’s Day ceremony at the AUN main campus in Yola town, urged the students to be steadfast.He told them, “Have an ambition. When you have the ambition, plan towards achieving it. Don’t let obstacles discourage you. With the will and perseverance, you will dismount the obstacles and achieve your target.”Atiku who expressed regret that so many people have been losing their lives owing to insecure situations in parts of the country, called for a minute silence especially for the soldiers recently killed by Boko Haram in Borno State.The keynote speaker at the event, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, had earlier set the tone for the reference to the insecurity in the land when he said that from the Northeast to the Northwest to the Northcentral and the Niger Delta, insecurity caused by insurgents, armed bandits, herders and militants dedine human existence.He charged the students and guests in the packed large event venue to vote, come February 2019, for security by voting Atku Abubakar as Nigeria’ next president.The 13th Annual Founder’s Day ceremony of the AUN was attended by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, three governors: Ibrahim Dakwambo of Gombe State, Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa, and Darius Isyaku of Taraba State, among other dignitaries.