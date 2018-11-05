



Shawn Rene, an American woman, has accused Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu and his brother, Jack Agu, of defrauding her, an allegation the singer has denied.





The Dallas-based woman claims to have paid two cheques of $32,000 and $107,000 to Runtown’s brother. She said the money was meant to be transferred to her fiancee, Alex, to make a purchase in Kenya.





In a video posted on Instagram, Rene said only $15,000 was paid to her fiancee.





She said: “I wrote him two checks in two companies name, $32,000 and $107,000, after he got the checks and cashed he started saying stories, later on he started saying they would pay after Runtown’s show in Canada.





“I even had to come down to Kenya just to be certain my fiancée wasn’t involved, and even arrested the Alex, and after investigations and all we found out it was Jack, his brother and wife trying to play a fast one on us.





“My fiancée and I used over $18,000 for both legal fees tickets and hotel bills already. He had to even travel to Nigeria to make a report also. These past months, I have been dealing with cancer and chemo and catching flights from Texas to New York regularly just as result of my fiancée trusting his fellow countryman so much.”





Reacting to the allegation, Runtown through his management, ‘SoundGod Music Group’ in an official statement released on Monday described the claim as blackmail and lies.





He said the white woman was duped by a group of impostors using his name.





He, however, added that security agencies; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (ECFC) and the DSS were conducting investigations into the matter.





The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media by a US-based woman named, Shawn Rene, accusing our artist, Runtown of fraud.





‘Its all lies and and an attempt to blackmail and tarnish our image. We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies including the DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment and preliminary investigations already reveals that its a group of impostors who may have duped ‘Sawhn Rene’ using Runtown’s name.”