Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it will be strange if the ruling party is experiencing “graveyard peace”.





While appearing on Arise Television on Tuesday, the party chairman said the APC is prone to controversies because it is a large party.





Last week, the party chairman was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) and grilled for nine hours after some governors alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.





But he said aggrieved members of the party were allowed to grumble but the party has moved on and has put in place internal procedures for reconciliation.





“We have finished our primaries and we have submitted names to INEC and there are internal procedures for reconciliation and we are working on them,” he said.





“We are a large governing party and it will only be strange if we are having graveyard peace. People are allowed to grumble and grumbling is allowed. We should move on and find solutions.”