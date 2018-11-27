The Inter-Party Advisory Council on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving an enhanced salary structure for police personnel in the country.The Lagos Chairman of IPAC, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.President Buhari had, on Monday, told visiting members of the Police Service Commission in his office that the enhanced salary and allowances were to motivate personnel to do their job efficiently.He said the need for officers to respond more effectively to security challenges across the country also informed the enhanced package.Reacting, Olofin described the salary review as a welcome development, saying it would go a long way to boost officers’ morale to provide security.He said low morale due to poor remuneration of officers had affected the performance of the police, noting that the development was a right step in the right direction.The IPAC chairman, however, urged the government to match the salary increase with increased equipment for the police to enable them to perform optimally.“The increase in the salaries of the police is a welcome development. We, at IPAC, commend the Federal Government for taking the bold step to address one of the fundamental issues in the police.“We agree with the government that the gesture will go a long way to boost the performance of our policemen and strengthen security across the country.“As much as we laud the government’s step, we urge the present administration to match the increase with increased provision of equipment to the police to enable them do their job more efficiently,” he said.